Daseke Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24, revenue of $421M
May 03, 2022 7:53 AM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Daseke press release (NASDAQ:DSKE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24.
- Revenue of $421M (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $49.6M, up 38.5% year-over-year.
- Cash flows from operating activities of $29.2M and Free Cash Flow of $31.9M.
- Operating ratio of 95.7% and Adjusted Operating Ratio of 93.0%, compared to 97.6% and 95.5% in the first quarter of 2021.
- "We have observed ongoing delays in receiving new equipment as the supply chain disruptions persisted throughout the first quarter of 2022. Given these challenges in sourcing new equipment from our OEM's we are reducing our full year net capital expenditures outlook, now anticipating a range of $145 to $155 million," said Jason Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Daseke.