NFI receives order of 8 more battery-electric buses and infrastructure from COTA
May 03, 2022 7:57 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) announced that the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has exercised options for eight battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses from its subsidiary New Flyer of America.
- The order comes in the final year of a 2-year contract originally announced in 2020, and includes four ABB depot chargers from NFI Infrastructure Solutions to support the deployment.
- The order expands COTA's zero-emission fleet to ten New Flyer electric buses and delivers on the agency's 5-year Strategic Plan to improve customer experience and COTA's sustainability goal to be diesel-free by 2025.
- "Since 2001, NFI has delivered over 165 transit buses to COTA. We are now are enabling its transition to zero-emission with high performance buses and infrastructure," President, North American Bus and Coach Chris Stoddart commented.