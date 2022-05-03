Sabre Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.05, revenue of $585M beats by $48.57M
May 03, 2022 7:59 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sabre press release (NASDAQ:SABR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $585M (+78.9% Y/Y) beats by $48.57M.
- Adj EBITDA of $5M
- FY22 Outlook: With respect to the 2022 financial outlook, full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance consists of (1) full-year expected net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for the estimated impact of loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, of approximately $2 million; net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of approximately $4 million; preferred stock dividends of approximately $20 million; acquisition-related amortization of approximately $50 million; stock-based compensation expense of approximately $100 million; other costs including litigation, acquisition-related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, other foreign nonincome tax matters, foreign exchange gains and losses, and gains on sale of assets of $150 million; and the tax impact of the above adjustments of approximately $8 million, less (2) the impact of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of capitalized implementation costs of approximately $135 million; interest expense, net of approximately $275 million; and provision for income taxes less tax impact of net income adjustments of approximately $1 million.
- Shares +4.27% PM.