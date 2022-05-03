AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson to pay $518M to resolve opioid claims with Washington State
May 03, 2022 8:06 AM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK), ABC, CAHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) agreed to pay $518M to settle opioid-related claims with Washington State.
- The companies said that they dispute the allegations made in the plaintiffs’ complaints and during trial, but believe that resolving all the litigation filed by the State of Washington and its political subdivisions will further the companies' goal of achieving broad resolution of governmental opioid claims.
- The amount will be paid to the State of Washington and its participating subdivisions.
- The companies said the amount is consistent with Washington’s allocation under a previously announced comprehensive agreement to settle the vast majority of the opioid lawsuits filed by state and local governmental entities, as well as certain attorneys' fees and costs.
- The companies noted that the terms of the agreement with Washington are consistent with the comprehensive settlement agreement, which became effective on April 2.