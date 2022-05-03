Titan Medical rallies on purchase order from Medtronic
May 03, 2022 8:03 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT), TMDIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) announced receipt of a $2.6M purchase order from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) which covers purchase of instruments and cameras that will be used in preclinical activities and the evaluation of the former as a potential manufacturing and supply partner for the latter.
- "Our manufacturing team and capabilities continue to expand at our operations in Chapel Hill. With this order, we will produce instruments and cameras for Medtronic’s evaluation and testing in addition to producing instruments and cameras for our own single-access RAS platform, Enos," Interim President and CEO Paul Cataford commented.
- Shares trading 8.5% higher premarket.