The ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) have lost ~5% in the pre-market Tuesday after the generic drug maker lowered its 2022 outlook to reflect the ongoing impact of forex volatility.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for 1Q 2022 fell short of Street forecasts as the poor performance of multiple sclerosis therapy Copaxone continued.

“While easing of COVID-19 related restrictions has led to positive momentum in our European business, we are seeing fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and have therefore lowered our 2022 revenue outlook, while reaffirming our earnings and cash flow guidance," Chief Executive Kåre Schultz said.

Revenue for the quarter dropped ~8% YoY to ~$3.7B as generic products brought ~$3.4B revenue with an ~8% YoY decline. The company attributed the underperformance to lower revenue in North America mainly driven by generic products and Copaxone.

Globally, Capoxone revenue fell ~39% YoY to $168M while revenue from Anda and Austedo in North America climbed ~18% YoY and ~6% YoY to $342M and $154M, respectively.

North America and Europe generated $1.7B and ~$1.2B in revenue with ~13% YoY and ~5% YoY contractions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the adj. gross profit margin improved to ~54.2% from ~53.8% in the prior-year period mainly due to network consolidation activities and changes in product mix in global markets.

For 2022, Teva (TEVA) has trimmed the revenue guidance to $15.4 - $16.0B from $15.6 - $16.2B projected three months ago. The management announced a $100M cut to Copaxone revenue outlook to reflect increased competition and foreign exchange fluctuations.

The outlook for adj. earnings per share was kept unchanged at $2.40 – $2.60 to stand in line with the consensus.