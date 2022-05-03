Arista Networks slips after posting Q1 earnings, Citi says results bode well for 2023

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares slipped on Tuesday after the computer networking company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations, prompting investment firm Citi to note that the success could continue into 2023.

Analyst Jim Suva, who rates Arista Networks (ANET) shares buy with a per-share price target of $160, noted that the company appears to be gaining market share from Cisco (CSCO) and though the supply chain continues to be a headwind, it's likely the company offsets some of these cost pressures with price increases.

"The company continues to guide sales growth of +30% which could be higher if the company is able to procure more component supply," Suva wrote in a note to clients, adding that it sets up for a strong order book heading into 2023.

Arista Networks (ANET) shares fell slightly more than 1% to $117.03 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

During the first-quarter, Arista (ANET) said revenue rose 31.4% year-over-year to $877.1 million and non-GAAP gross margins fell to 63.9%.

For the second-quarter, Arista Networks (ANET) said it expects revenues to be between $950 million and $1 billion, with gross margins between 60% and 62% and operating margins between 37% and 38%.

In addition, Suva noted that although Citi tweaked its estimates for Arista Networks (ANET) for the next few quarters due to the supply chain, it's not large enough to impact the firm's $160 price target.

In April, investment firm J.P. Morgan added Arista Networks (ANET) to its Analyst Focus List, telling investors it expects "strong resiliency in spending from both telecom customers towards their networks, as well as from cloud companies towards building infrastructure to support workload migration to the cloud."