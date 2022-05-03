Cardlytics rallies after active user growth steers earnings beat, guidance
May 03, 2022 8:10 AM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is up 6% in premarket trading, Tuesday, after the company reported solid beat on both lines in its first quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $67.9M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.24M.
- Non-GAAPE metric, billings increased to $98.2M (+29% Y/Y).
- Cardlytics MAUs were 178.5 million, an increase of 6% Y/Y. ARPU was up 13% to $0.36.
- Bridg ARR was $14M in the first quarter of 2022.
- Gross profit was $26.2M (+34% Y/Y) and adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $32.8M (+35% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.5M compared to a loss of $3.9M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.17.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Billings expected to range between $106-$116M; Revenue to be $73-$80M vs. consensus of $74.69M; and Adjusted contribution projected between $36.5-$40.5M.