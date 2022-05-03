MGM Resorts International attracts analyst love after strong earnings report

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) tracked higher in early trading on Tuesday after a strong Q1 earnings report, led by strength in Las Vegas.

JPMorgan picked up coverage again on MGM Resorts International (MGM) with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Joseph Greff thinks the recent pullback provides an opportunity for investors to play for a continued recovery in Las Vegas, particularly a rebound in mid-week group/convention business, where hotel pricing is said to be strong.

MGM Resorts (MGM) is also noted to be making efficient use of its increasing cash balance toward share buybacks, while maintaining a low domestic net leverage position.

"We assume that from here MGM is content in its current ownership stake (50%) in BetMGM and likely waits out valuation and industry marketing rationalization before potentially revisiting an increased stake/purchase of Entain.

JPMorgan upped its price target on MGM to $53 from $52.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on MGM Resorts (MGM).

Analyst David Katz: "The fundamental rebound in Las Vegas continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the results and commentary, and reference points to 2019 become less relevant, Further, we believe the quarter reflects the improved execution, capital allocation and growth opportunities which are core to our positive thesis. Ultimately, we believe estimates should continue to progress higher, which should drive share performance."

Citi also increased its price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $59 from $57.

Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) rose 0.91% premarket to $42.35.

Dig into the MGM earnings call transcript.