Big 3 S&P 500 ETFs watch more than $30B exit the door in April

Benchmark ETFs led by BlackRock (BLK), State Street Corporation (STT) and Vanguard that track the S&P 500 index watched more than $30B of capital exit the door in April. The move came as investors fled for safety as the market moved sharply lower during the month.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) are the world’s three largest ETFs, with a combined $910.04B assets under management. During April, they experienced a combined $32.38B of investor outflows as the S&P 500 lost 9% on the month.

Leading the outflow charge was IVV, as the fund saw $11.68B head for the doors. VOO and SPY lost $10.49B and $10.21B, respectively.

Year-to-date price action: IVV, SPY, and VOO are each -13%.

Looking at 2022 as a whole, the three leading ETFs have also seen nearly $9B in outflows for the year, -$8.93B to be exact. On the other hand, VOO and IVV have taken in $14.44B and $2.40B in 2022.

SPY, the world’s largest exchange traded fund, has lost $25.77B in investor capital YTD.

While market participants removed capital from S&P 500 ETFs, they did dump money into dividend ETFs in April, which have acted as a flight to safety. In fact, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) was one of the top leaders in April inflows, attracting more than $2.4B on the month.