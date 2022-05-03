Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) shares fell sharply in pre-market trading after management tempered full-year sales guidance on Tuesday.

Shares fell over 9% in pre-market trading.

The tumble for shares comes despite a significant beat on bottom line figures for the company’s fiscal third quarter and only a narrow miss on revenue estimates. The key issue impacting shares on Tuesday is a forecast for sales to increase between 7% and 9% versus the prior-year period. The guidance is slashed from the prior guide of 13-16% that was just raised in February.

While CEO Fabrizio Freda was overwhelmingly positive in his comments on navigating geopolitical challenges, COVID lockdowns in China were pointed to as particularly problematic. The release variously blames the shutdowns for adverse trends in “retail traffic, travel, supply chain, inventory levels and other logistics” both in the recent quarter and moving forward. It also reveals distribution facilities in Shanghai were hampered substantially by the lockdowns.

“Global volatility and variability is expected to continue, including inflation, supply chain disruption,” the release reads. “The Company is focused on driving growth in areas of recovery while continuing to manage through this uncertain environment.”

Elsewhere, the company announced it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share in June, the second such payment since resuming dividend payments from its pandemic pause earlier this year.

