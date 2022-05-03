The Estee Lauder Companies, Rockwell Automation, Logitech International among premarket losers' pack
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) -52% after announcing new strategic direction focusing on advancing promising clinical-stage pipeline.
- Chegg (CHGG) -40% on Q1 earnings release.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) -19% on Q4 earnings release.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) -16%.
- Hayward Holdings (HAYW) -11% on secondary offering of 22.5M shares.
- The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Vaxxinity (VAXX) -10% after massive 84% rise in last trading session following insider buys.
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) -8% on Q2 earnings release.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) -6%.
- Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) -6%.
- Cyngn (CYN) -5%.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) -5% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vivakor (VIVK) -5%.
- Logitech International (LOGI) -5% on Q4 earnings release.