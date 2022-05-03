Rocket Lab rallies after catching rocket booster with helicopter

May 03, 2022 8:20 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) traded higher early on Tuesday after the space systems company successfully launched its 26th Electron mission, deploying 34 satellites to orbit. The mission was also notable for a helicopter catch of the rocket booster.

Details: "The mission also saw Rocket Lab complete a mid-air capture of the Electron booster with a helicopter for the first time. After launching to space, Electron’s first stage returned to Earth under a parachute. At 6,500 ft, Rocket Lab’s Sikorsky S-92 helicopter rendezvoused with the returning stage and used a hook on a long line to capture the parachute line."

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) called the mid-air capture a major milestone in the pursuit to make Electron a reusable rocket to increase launch frequency and reduce launch costs for small satellites.

The company has now deployed a total of 146 satellites to orbit with the Electron launch vehicle.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 2.77% premarket on Tuesday.

