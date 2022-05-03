BP Q1 results - beats across the board, accelerates buyback, flags lower production
BP (NYSE:BP) reported earnings ahead of the market open in London Tuesday, handily beating Street earnings expectations, generating very strong free cash flow, accelerating share buybacks, and flagging lowered Q2 upstream volumes:
- Earnings - the Company generated 32c in adjusted earnings per share during the quarter, versus Street estimates of 22c, partially driven by "exceptional oil and gas trading."
- Cash flow - cash flow from operations, adjusted for net working capital, less cash capital expenditures came in at ~$7.0b or ~7% of the Company's current market cap.
- Capital allocation - BP (BP) repurchased ~$1.6b worth of shares, reducing average shares outstanding by ~2%, while keeping the dividend flat (~4.5% yield), and announcing plans to complete $2.5b of share repurchase in Q2; net debt fell by ~$3.1b.
- Guide - during Q2 BP (BP) expects upstream production to be lower than Q1, excluding Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) impacts, as maintenance and underlying production declines reduce volumes.
Ahead of Q1 results, investors were focused on management team's plans for capital allocation in the "high commodity price" scenario. By accelerating share repurchases, BP (BP) is setting the stage for increased dividends and strong shareholder returns in 2022. Additionally, management "expects refining margins to remain elevated due to ongoing supply disruptions, particularly in Russia and Europe." A further indication that integrated businesses are well positioned to post record profitability in 2022.
Separately, BP (BP) joins Chevron (CVX), Pioneer (PXD), Diamondback (FANG), Hess (HES) onshore, SM (SM), and Coterra (CTRA) in guiding Q2 volumes below Q1 results. An indication that oil and gas supply / demand balances are likely to remain tight throughout the summer driving season.