Fannie Mae sees lower amortization income on softer refi activity

May 03, 2022 8:30 AM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Shares Of Freddie Mac And Fannie Mae Continue Sharp Decline

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) is expecting amortization income to decelerate Y/Y in 2022 given a reduction in refinance activity amid rising mortgage rates, according to its 10-Q filing Tuesday.

The government-sponsored enterprise also sees a shift to modest credit-related expense in 2022 from significant credit-related income in 2021. As a result, net income is anticipated to come in lower this year.

Meanwhile, first-quarter revenue of $7.5B topped the average analyst estimate of $5.45B and increased from $6.83B in the year-ago period.

Q1 net interest income of $7.4B gained from $6.7B in Q1 a year ago. Base guaranty fee income was $3.9B in Q1, up from $3.2B in Q1 2021.

Net amortization income, or the amortization of premiums and discounts on mortgage loans and debt of consolidated trusts, of $2.4B fell from $2.53B in Q1 2021.

On its balance sheet, mortgage loans, net of allowance, was $4.05T in Q1 vs. $3.97T in the year-ago quarter.

Its retained mortgage portfolio of $102.75B in Q1 drifted down from $109.2B in Q1 a year ago.

Previously, (April 29) Fannie Mae's guaranty book of business rose at a compound annualized rate of 9.7% in March.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.