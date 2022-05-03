Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) is expecting amortization income to decelerate Y/Y in 2022 given a reduction in refinance activity amid rising mortgage rates, according to its 10-Q filing Tuesday.

The government-sponsored enterprise also sees a shift to modest credit-related expense in 2022 from significant credit-related income in 2021. As a result, net income is anticipated to come in lower this year.

Meanwhile, first-quarter revenue of $7.5B topped the average analyst estimate of $5.45B and increased from $6.83B in the year-ago period.

Q1 net interest income of $7.4B gained from $6.7B in Q1 a year ago. Base guaranty fee income was $3.9B in Q1, up from $3.2B in Q1 2021.

Net amortization income, or the amortization of premiums and discounts on mortgage loans and debt of consolidated trusts, of $2.4B fell from $2.53B in Q1 2021.

On its balance sheet, mortgage loans, net of allowance, was $4.05T in Q1 vs. $3.97T in the year-ago quarter.

Its retained mortgage portfolio of $102.75B in Q1 drifted down from $109.2B in Q1 a year ago.

Previously, (April 29) Fannie Mae's guaranty book of business rose at a compound annualized rate of 9.7% in March.