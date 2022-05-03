MFGP, API and AQST among pre market gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) +47% on EPA approval of Nanocyn as hospital-grade disinfectant.
- Field Trip Health (FTRP) +23%.
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) +18%.
- Western Digital (WDC) +12% as activist Elliott calls for separation of flash business.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) +13% on FCC license to test direct-to-phone satellite.
- Micro Focus International (MFGP) +9%.
- KULR Technology (KULR) +8% provides biosensing solution for the metaverse.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) +8%.
- ALJ Regional Holdings (ALJJ) +7%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +7%.
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDIP) +6%.
- Skylight Health Group (SLHG) +6% executes definitive agreement to acquire NeighborMD to expand in Florida and enters medicare advantage global risk.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) +6% announces pricing of upsized $75.6 Million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) +6%.
- Tremor International (TRMR) +4%.
- Nutrien (NTR) +5% on Q1 results.
- BP (BP) +5% on Q1 results.
- Agora (API) +5%.
- Grifols (GRFS) +5%.