Equinix acquires four data centers in Chile, expansion continues in Latin America
May 03, 2022 8:32 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) extended Platform Equinix deeper into Latin America with the acquisition of four data centers in Chile from Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones, Chilean telecom provider.
- Equinix also announced it has signed an agreement to acquire one additional data center in Peru, also from Entel.
- The enterprise value for the five data centers is ~$735M at current exchange rates in effect on the dates of signing.
- The addition of four new data centers provides an opportunity for local businesses and multinational companies to accelerate their digital transformation while solidifying Equinix's position as the largest provider of digital infrastructure services in the region.
- Under agreement terms, Equinix and Entel have agreed to form a strategic partnership to enable enterprises to leverage hybrid multi-cloud solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.
- The addition is expected to be immediately accretive to Equinix's AFFO/share on closure, excluding integration costs; five facilities generate ~$55M of annualized revenue and represent a purchase multiple of ~23x EV/2021 adj. EBITDA including Equinix SG&A expenses.