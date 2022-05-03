National Retail Properties FFO of $0.77 beats by $0.03, revenue of $190.28M beats by $3.65M
- National Retail Properties press release (NYSE:NNN): Q1 FFO of $0.77 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $190.28M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.65M.
- Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $2.93 to $3.00 per share to a range of $3.01 to $3.08 per share vs consensus of $3.01. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.08 to $3.15 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.80 to $1.87 per share, plus $1.21 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.