KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimate as the alternative investment firm raised $26B in new capital for the quarter. By fund type, its opportunistic real estate portfolio turned in the best gross return for the quarter.

Q1 after-tax distributable EPS of $1.10, topping the $0.98 consensus, fell from $1.59 in Q4 2021 and jumped from $0.75 in Q1 2021.

Fee-related earnings of $605M, or $0.68 per adjusted share, vs. $606M, or $0.69 per share, in Q4 and $364M, or $0.41 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"Fee-related earnings per share are as high as we have ever reported alongside strong year-over-year growth across our other financial and operating metrics," said Co-CEOs Joseph Y. Bae and Scott C. Nuttall.

KKR (KKR) raised $26B of new capital in the quarter, up from $19B in Q4; it invested $21B of capital in Q1 vs. $23B in the last quarter 2021.

Q1 total expenses of $1.55B declined from $3.15 B in Q4 2021 and $3.10B in Q1 2021.

Realized investment income of $349.4M rose from $335.5M in the prior quarter and declined from $461.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $479B at March 31, 2022 increased from $470.6B at the end of 2021. Fee-paying AUM of $371B climbed from $357B in Q4. Perpetual capital reached $165B, up from $160B in the prior quarter.

Dry powder of $115B vs. $112B in Q4.

Book value per adjusted share of $28.45 vs. $28.77 in Q4.

Gross return by fund type:

Traditional private equity portfolio: -5% for Q1; +19% for last twelve months;

Real assets: Opportunistic real estate portfolio: +11% for Q1 and +30% for last twelve months; Infrastructure portfolio: +6% for quarter and +11% for last twelve months;

Credit: Leveraged credit composite: -2% for Q1 and +3% for last 12 months; Alternative credit composite: -1% for the quarter and +9% over the last 12 months.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET

