Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) said its drug tebipenem HBr is not expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and thus it was reducing its workforce by ~75% to save costs and reallocate resources to other programs.

In January the FDA had granted priority review to the company's new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of tebipenem HBr oral tablets to treat adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

Spero said in a May 3 release that based on feedback from a meeting with the FDA it is immediately deferring current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr.

The company said thta although the review was still ongoing and the FDA has not yet made any final determination, the discussion suggested that the data package may be insufficient to support approval during this review cycle.

"We are disappointed that the FDA has identified substantive review issues, and we strongly believe that tebipenem HBr would offer healthcare providers, payers and patients an important oral antibiotic alternative to IV treatment for cUTI for patients with limited oral treatment options,” said Spero CEO Ankit Mahadevia.

Spero said that as result, it is undertaking a reduction in its workforce by ~75% and a restructuring of its operations to reduce operating costs and reallocate resources towards the clinical development programs SPR720 for non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease and SPR206 to treat MDR gram-negative bacterial infections.

The company added that it will continue engagement with the FDA on the appropriate path forward for tebipenem HBr.

Spero expects it will be able to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through late 2023.

SPRO -70.33% to $1.51 premarket May 3