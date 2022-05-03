Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says don't own stocks, bonds now

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said we are currently in uncharted territory for the Fed and investors shouldn't own stocks and bonds now.

"Clearly you'd don't want to own bonds and stocks," Tudor Jones said in an interview with CNBC. "You start with that. It's going to be a very negative situation for either one of those asset classes. You can't think of a worse macro environment than where we are right now for financial assets."

Jones also said the Federal Reserve is an extremely tough period right now.

"I think this is one of the most challenging period ahead for the Fed board in its history," Jones said. "It's really unchartered water."

Tudor Jones' comments come as the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday is poised to hike interest rates and shrink its balance sheet to fight inflation.

“I think we’re in one of those very difficult periods where simply capital preservation is I think the most important thing that we can strive for,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be one of those periods where you’re actually trying to make money.”

On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3%, the first time since 2018, ahead of the Fed meeting.

"That's the scary part for Jay Powell," Jones said. "The genies out of the bottle. We've seen in history when the genies gotten out of the bottle it's really really hard to put it back in there. I wouldn't want to be in his seat right now."

Recall in October, Paul Tudor Jones said. inflation picture is 'very bleak,' crypto offers great hedge.