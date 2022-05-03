Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +1% pre-market on Tuesday after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.39/share that missed $0.44/share analyst consensus estimate, but it raised guidance for full-year revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

Q1 net income fell to $42M, or $0.39/share, from $52M, or $0.46/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA rose 15% Y/Y to $205M, driven by strength in industrial, building and construction, and packaging ramp up in Tennessee; Q1 revenues rose 31% Y/Y to $2.2B, in line with $2.25B consensus.

Arconic (ARNC) raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance to $10.1B-$10.5B from $9.9B-$10.3B, above $9.9B analyst consensus estimate, assuming an average annual LME aluminum price of $3,350/mt and Midwest Premium of $850/mt for the full year, increased from prior assumptions for LME of $3,000/mt and Midwest Premium of $700/mt.

The company also sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $820M-$870M compared with $800M-$850M previously, and adjusted free cash flow of ~$125M compared with the prior outlook of ~$250M, due to higher working capital use associated with the increase in aluminum prices.

After previously announcing a pause in new contracts in Russia, the company said it is "actively pursuing additional deliberate and responsible options for our business there."

Arconic's (ARNC) price return shows a 23% YTD loss and an 11% decline during the past year.