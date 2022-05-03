Nano Dimension sees Q1 revenue of $10.5M
May 03, 2022 8:40 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) has reported preliminary Q1 revenues of $10.5M (+39% sequentially and 1,195% Y/Y).
- Consolidated cash and deposits balances as of the same date were ~$1.31B.
- Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension, stated: “If we use Q1/2022 revenue expectations as an indication for full year 2022, our 2022 annual revenue is on a pace to grow approximately 300% over 2021 revenue. If this occurs, the Company will grow its revenue over 12 times from 2020 to 2022. This growth rate is higher than what we have expected in January 2022, which was estimated to be 200%."
- The company will announce its Q1 financial results on May 31, 2022.