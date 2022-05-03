Home Depot is going to play venture capitalist to look for the next big thing in retail

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced the launch of a new venture capital fund called Home Depot Ventures aimed at identifying and funding early-stage companies to accelerate emerging technologies that aim to improve the customer experience and shape the future of home improvement.

The retailer said the fund will look to invest in companies that advance The Home Depot's ability to provide what it calls a seamless interconnected shopping experience. The fund will also be aimed at helping HD develop new and differentiated capabilities, and extend its low-cost provider position.

The fund will consider investment opportunities in businesses at various stages of development, with an emphasis on early and growth stage companies that solve challenges for The Home Depot's customers and show potential to scale.

Home Depot said it sees the fund as an exciting opportunity to find and scale the next big ideas in technology and retail.

See the growth metrics on Home Depot.