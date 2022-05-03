Hot Stocks: PARA, LOGI, DD drop on earnings news; NTR climbs on raised guidance

Earnings news remained a key catalyst in Tuesday's pre-market period. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was among the big names announcing its quarterly results, with shares falling in the wake of a weak revenue figure.

Logitech (LOGI) and DuPont (DD) also dropped on earnings news, with both losing ground on disappointing guidance.

On the other side of the spectrum, Nutrien (NTR) climbed after the release of its financial figures. The company fell short in its latest quarter but raised its forecast for the full year.

Decliners

A disappointing revenue figure sent Paramount Global (PARA) lower in pre-market trading. Shares fell about 4% before the opening bell.

The entertainment conglomerate topped expectations with its Q1 EPS. However, its top-line figure came in light, falling 1% from last year to reach $7.3B.

Logitech (LOGI) also lost ground following the release of its quarterly results. A disappointing forecast sparked a nearly 5% pre-market slide.

The maker of computer equipment, like keyboards and headsets, beat expectations with its Q4 results, despite revenue that dropped 20% from last year.

Looking ahead, the company lowered its outlook for the full year, saying it now projected non-GAAP operating income of $875M-$925M. LOGI previously targeted a figure between $900M to $950M.

DuPont (DD) suffered an earnings-related slide in pre-market trading as well, dropping almost 2% following the release of an uninspiring forecast. Despite beating estimates with its latest quarter, DD predicted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.70-$0.80, below the $0.84 that analysts had predicted.

Gainer

Nutrien (NTR) saw strength before the opening bell, boosted by strong guidance included in its latest earnings report. The stock climbed 5% on the news.

The Canadian fertilizer company fell short of projections for its Q1 adjusted earnings. Still, investors cheered NTR's updated forecast. The firm raised its target for 2022 EPS to $16.20-$18.70, above the $10.20-$11.80 that it had previously predicted.

