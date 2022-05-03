Beam Global reports record Q1 deliveries
May 03, 2022 8:45 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares popped ~4% Tuesday morning after the clean technology company reported record number of system deliveries in Q1.
- Q1 also marked the second biggest quarter for deliveries in Beam’s history following the record fourth quarter 2021.
- CEO Desmond Wheatley noted, "The 2021 historic highs in new orders set the pace for record revenue and deliveries in 2021 but also, importantly, enabled us to continue that pace and deliver record results in the first quarter of 2022 as our investments in sales, operations and manufacturing deliver returns. With pipeline also at a new high, we see no sign of this abating, boding well for continued momentum and growth for the year."