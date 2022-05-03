Seritage Growth signs lease with Amazon at California-based The Collection

May 03, 2022 8:47 AM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Invesco Real Estate announced Amazon.com has signed a lease for 123K sq.feet at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California.
  • The Collection at UTC, a premier mixed-use project, is now 93% leased.
  • Amazon will occupy the entire top two floors of The Collection, joining a diverse group of clients.
  • "This agreement marks our largest office lease to date, is a significant step toward achieving our vision of The Collection as a premier mixed-use destination and is symbolic of the larger opportunity to create tech and life science hubs within our portfolio," president & CEO Andrea Olshan commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.