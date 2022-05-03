Seritage Growth signs lease with Amazon at California-based The Collection
May 03, 2022 8:47 AM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Invesco Real Estate announced Amazon.com has signed a lease for 123K sq.feet at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California.
- The Collection at UTC, a premier mixed-use project, is now 93% leased.
- Amazon will occupy the entire top two floors of The Collection, joining a diverse group of clients.
- "This agreement marks our largest office lease to date, is a significant step toward achieving our vision of The Collection as a premier mixed-use destination and is symbolic of the larger opportunity to create tech and life science hubs within our portfolio," president & CEO Andrea Olshan commented.