ABVC BioPharma enters into $3M clinical services contract with NeuCen BioMed

May 03, 2022 8:50 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) has announced that BioKey, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Co., has entered into a $3M clinical services contract with NeuCen BioMed.
  • The contract will guide two NeuCen drug products, CEN501 and NEU001, through completion of Phase II clinical studies under U.S. FDA IND regulatory requirements.
  • Under the terms, BioKey will receive payments totaling $3M over a 3-year period with each payment amount to be determined by certain regulatory milestones obtained in connection with CEN501.
  • “We expect this contract, together with the recently executed agreement with Define BioTech to purchase $800,000 of our maitake dietary supplement over the next year, will allow BioKey to achieve financial profitability earlier in 2022 than anticipated.” said Dr. Howard Doong, CEO of ABVC BioPharma.
