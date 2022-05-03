SFLMaven reports 10% price growth in April's sales
May 03, 2022 8:50 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) reported 23% sales in April's revenue to $1.02M.
- Average sales price per item improved 10% to nearly $840. 1,189 items sold, up 13%, told SFLMaven on Tuesday.
- “April was another tremendous month of performance for the company in our core model as we continued the momentum established so far in 2022,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “This past Thursday represented another exceptional auction, driving over $240k in sales for the night. We look forward to continued momentum in May and over the Summer as we work to expand our model and drive new avenues of growth through our metaverse, NFT, and Bitcoin initiatives later this year.”