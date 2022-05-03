Capstone Green Energy receives order for two microturbine systems
May 03, 2022 8:58 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares popped ~5% Tuesday morning after the company announced the receipt of an order from a government water authority in the Caribbean.
- E-Finity Distributed Generation, Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States and the Caribbean, has secured an order for two Capstone C1000S microturbine systems. The 2MW system is scheduled to be commissioned towards the end of calendar year 2022.
- The systems will provide emergency standby power to several pumping stations across the remote island community.