Kelly Services acquires Pediatric Therapeutic Services

May 03, 2022 9:00 AM ETKelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)KELYBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) said Tuesday it acquired Pediatric Therapeutic Services (PTS), an in-school therapy services provider.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • Philadelphia-based PTS currently supports schools throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware and will continue to operate under its own brand as part of Kelly Education.
  • "PTS' expertise in therapeutic services will help us create more inclusive learning environments in all classrooms, and equip our K-12 service providers to better support ALL learners. PTS will be able to leverage our client network of more than 10K schools across the U.S.," said Nicola Soares, president, Kelly Education.
