Marathon Q1 results - earnings beat, share buybacks continue

Marathon (MPC) posted Q1 results ahead of the market open Tuesday, exceeding earnings expectations, marching forward with the Company's share repurchase program, and guiding to improved utilization in Q2:

Earnings - the Company generated $1.49 in earnings per diluted share, versus Street expectations for $1.28.

Cash flow - Cash flow from operating activities of $2.5b, less $0.6b of favorable working capital changes, less $0.6b in capital expenditures, suggests Marathon (MPC) generated ~$1.3b in recurring free cash flow during the quarter, or ~2.6% of the Company's current market cap.

Capital allocation - the dividend was unchanged (2.6% yield), while management reduced share count by almost 6% during the quarter; $7b remains authorized for share repurchases (~14% of shares outstanding).

Guide - management plans to increase refinery utilization to 95% in Q2, running 2.9mb/d through the refineries, versus 2.8mb/d in Q1; refining operating costs are expected to rise from $5.22/b in Q1 to $5.50/b in Q2.

Having reduced shares outstanding by 17% since Q1 2021, Marathon (MPC) shareholders are particularly well positioned to benefit from an improved refining macro environment. The press release and earnings presentation were light on macro-related detail, though investors are sure to inquire about the sustainability of current margins during the Company's call at 11:00am ET.