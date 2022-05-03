PSE&G swings to Q1 GAAP loss, maintains full-year earnings guidance

May 03, 2022 8:59 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electricity poles and electric power transmission lines against vibrant orange sky at sunset on a hot day with flickering air. High Voltage towers provide power supply over a long distance.

Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) -1% pre-market on Tuesday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings while operating revenues slid 20% Y/Y to a below-consensus $2.31B.

PSE&G (PEG) swung to a Q1 net loss of $2M, or less than $0.01/share, from a profit of $648M, or $1.28/share, in the year-earlier quarter, as the impact of the sale of a fossil fuel power generation unit and mark-to-market adjustments offset higher revenue at its utility, which rose to $2.28B from $2.07B a year ago.

The company reaffirmed full-year guidance for EPS of $3.35-$3.55, in line with $3.47 analyst consensus estimate.

For the remaining quarters of 2022, PSE&G (PEG) forecasts generation output of 21-23 TWh and has hedged 95%-100% of this production at an average price of $28/MWh.

"Our non-GAAP results for the first quarter reflect solid utility and nuclear operations and rate base growth from regulated investments, as well as lower cost resulting from the completed sale of PSEG Fossil that will benefit first-half 2022 comparisons," Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said.

PSE&G's (PEG) price return shows a 3% YTD gain and a 9% advance during the past year.

