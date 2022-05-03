Uber and Albertsons expand partnership to 2K+ stores nationwide
May 03, 2022
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) expanded its partnership to include 2K+ of the grocer's banner stores nationwide, through Uber Eats, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more.
- With this expansion, ~800 new locations will be added to Uber Eats including to consumers in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island for the very first time.
- Also, consumers can now order their favorite items for delivery through 'express' lanes within the convenience section of the Uber Eats app.
- Since launching its grocery offering in July 2020 (partnering with grocery delivery startup Cornershop), Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S.; in 2021, Uber has added 120K+ non-restaurant merchants to the platform in the U.S., marking a 64% Y/Y increase.
- The company's first partnership with Albertsons was in July 2021 for 1.2K stores.