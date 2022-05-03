National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) increased its guidance for 2022 core FFO per share to at least meet the average analyst estimate of $3.01 after its Q1 results, released on Tuesday, surpassed expectations.

"Our portfolio occupancy remains above our long-term average and our balance sheet remains well positioned to fund future acquisitions," said CEO Steve Horn. "NNN's position in the triple net market, combined with our robust relationship tenant program, sets us up for consistent per share growth on a multi-year basis."

The retail triple-net REIT now expects 2022 core FFO per share of $3.01-$3.08 vs. prior range of $2.93-$3.00.

NNN shares are rising 0.7% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Q1 core FFO per share of $0.77 exceeded the $0.74 consensus and increased from $0.75 in Q4 2021 and $0.69 in Q1 2021.

Q1 revenue of $190.3M, topping the $186.6M average analyst estimate, rose from $187.3M in the previous quarter and $179.8M a year ago.

Q1 operating expenses of $76.2M vs. $71.6M in Q1 2021.

Occupancy was 99.2% at March 31, 2022, with a weighted average of 10.6 years, vs. 99.0% at Dec. 31, 2021.

During the quarter, National Retail Properties (NNN) invested $210.8M in property investments, including the acquisition of 59 properties with an aggregate 879K square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.2%.

The company sold 10 properties for $20.1M, producing $4.0M of gains on sales.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

