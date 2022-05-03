Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) operating income and assets under management took a hit during the first quarter due to a volatile market environment challenging flows.

BEN stock is drifting down by 1.3% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Still, "while industry-wide pressures, particularly in taxable fixed income, contributed to long-term net outflows, we experienced long-term net inflows, primarily into higher fee products, in the multi-asset category and at our alternative specialist investment managers, Benefit Street Partners (OTC:BESP) and Clarion Partners (CPRDX), each of which reported record assets under management," said President and CEO Jenny Johnson.

Q1 revenue of $2.1B match Wall Street expectations but fell from $2.2B in Q4 2021.

Q1 operating income of $463.0M slid from $567.7M in Q4 2021 but slightly higher from $456.3M in the year-ago period. Q1 operating margin of 22.2% vs. 25.1% in Q4 2021 and 22.0% in Q1 2021.

Assets under management of $1.48T in Q1 declined from $1.58T in the previous quarter and $1.5T in Q1 a year ago.

Long-term net outflows of $11.7B compared with inflows of $24.1B in Q4 2021 and outflows of $4.2B in Q1 2021.

Previously, (April 11) Franklin Templeton AUM slipped 0.6% in March.