Heat Biologics completes name change to NightHawk Biosciences
May 03, 2022 9:03 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical Company Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX) has completed its name change to NightHawk Biosciences.
- The ticker will also change to NHWK, effective May 3.
- The name change intends to better reflect the company's evolution, including expansion of the therapeutic pipeline, vertical integration of capabilities from drug discovery to manufacturing and commercialization, as well as the company's new biodefense capabilities.
- "We have organized the company around 5 key subsidiaries: Skunkworx Bio, Heat Biologics, Pelican Therapeutics, Elusys Therapeutics and Scorpion Biological Services," CEO Jeff Wolf said.