Silicom receives $15M SD-WAN smart platform orders for 2022 delivery

May 03, 2022 9:04 AM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announces that an existing customer, one of the SD-WAN market's largest vendors, has placed purchase orders for Silicom's SD-WAN Smart Platforms in the aggregate amount of $15M with delivery requested during 2022, and that shipments against these POs have already begun.
  • In parallel, the client's forecasts call for equipment valued at more than $25M to be delivered each year for the next several years.
  •  "The acceleration of our business with this major client reflects booming demand for SD-WAN solutions, which companies of all types, from telcos to industrials to retail, are adopting," commented Shaike Orbach, CEO. 
