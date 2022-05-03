Cathie Wood's ARKK attracts more than $800M YTD, despite being down nearly 50%

May 03, 2022

Popular fund manager Cathie Wood finds her flagship exchange traded fund down nearly 50% in 2022, yet she has seen more than $800M in investor capital pour into the fund.

Over the course of 2022, ARKK has declined 47.8%, as concerns about higher interest rates have squeezed valuations for the kinds of tech and growth stocks that the ETF favors. Yet, at the same time, the fund has attracted $842.57M year-to-date.

Wood’s ARKK lost 25% in April alone, marking the sixth straight month of negative returns. Over that six-month period, the ETF has dropped 61.4%, dating back to the beginning of Nov. 2021. The fund, which closed Tuesday at $50.13, reached a peak of $159.7 a share in Feb. 2021

All of ARKK’s 35 holdings have dropped more than 10% over the past month. ARKK’s top performing stock over the past month has been TuSimple Holdings (TSP), which was -10.9% over the past month period.

Still, during April, ARKK has attracted $177.96M in new funds.

For those who feel the recent decline in disruptive innovation stocks has gone too far, AXS Investments has debuted its AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK), a leveraged ETF that tracks the performance of the well-known technology- and disruptor-focused fund.

