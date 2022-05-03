Cerner Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.43B misses by $40M

May 03, 2022 9:08 AM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cerner press release (NASDAQ:CERN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.43B (+2.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • GAAP operating margin of 17.6%, up 190 basis points from 15.7% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) of 22.7%, up 130 basis points from 21.4% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP cash flow from operating activities of $375 million, down 17% compared to $450 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of $276 million, down 5% compared to $291 million in the year-ago quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.