Cerner Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.43B misses by $40M
May 03, 2022 9:08 AM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cerner press release (NASDAQ:CERN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.43B (+2.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- GAAP operating margin of 17.6%, up 190 basis points from 15.7% in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) of 22.7%, up 130 basis points from 21.4% in the year-ago quarter.
- GAAP cash flow from operating activities of $375 million, down 17% compared to $450 million in the year-ago quarter.
- Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of $276 million, down 5% compared to $291 million in the year-ago quarter.