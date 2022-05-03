Iteris awarded $2M smart mobility, contract by City of Concord

May 03, 2022 9:10 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been awarded a $2M contract by the City of Concord for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability program representing continued demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems in northern California, a key geographic market.
  • Under the terms, Iteris will upgrade key intersections and arterials in Concord, California with hybrid video and radar detection systems to support the city’s goals of improving traffic flow and safety, and reducing carbon emissions.
  • This combination of smart mobility technologies will enable the city to adjust traffic signal timing to accommodate slower-moving road users, and minimize congestion and delays.
  • “We are thrilled to support the City of Concord’s goal of improving safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency and improving air quality along these key signalized intersections,” said Brian Girardot, regional vice president, sales at Iteris.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.