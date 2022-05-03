Iteris awarded $2M smart mobility, contract by City of Concord
May 03, 2022 9:10 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been awarded a $2M contract by the City of Concord for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability program representing continued demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems in northern California, a key geographic market.
- Under the terms, Iteris will upgrade key intersections and arterials in Concord, California with hybrid video and radar detection systems to support the city’s goals of improving traffic flow and safety, and reducing carbon emissions.
- This combination of smart mobility technologies will enable the city to adjust traffic signal timing to accommodate slower-moving road users, and minimize congestion and delays.
- “We are thrilled to support the City of Concord’s goal of improving safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency and improving air quality along these key signalized intersections,” said Brian Girardot, regional vice president, sales at Iteris.