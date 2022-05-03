Euroseas to buy two container vessels for $37M
May 03, 2022 9:14 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has agreed to buy two 4,250 teu container vessels for a combined price of $37M.
- The purchase will be initially funds with the company’s own funds. Euroseas will also assume the existing charter arrangements of the vessels.
- M/V Seaspan Manila and M/V Seaspan Melbourne are both intermediate size container vessels built in 2007 and 2005, respectively.
- M/V Seaspan Manila is expected to be delivered within July 2022. The vessel has a charter contract until Feb. 2025 at $20.25K/day until Apr. 2024 and, subsequently, based on the CONTEX index with a floor of $13K/day and a ceiling of $21K/day until the end of the charter period.
- M/V Seaspan Melbourne is expected to be delivered within June 2022 and has a charter contract until Mar. 2025 at a rate of $19K/day.
- Euroseas CEO commented, "These charters are expected to contribute in excess of about $20M of EBITDA, bringing the cost basis of the vessels to scrap price levels by the end of the charters while providing a significant contribution to our profitability."