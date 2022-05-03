Euroseas to buy two container vessels for $37M

May 03, 2022 9:14 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has agreed to buy two 4,250 teu container vessels for a combined price of $37M.
  • The purchase will be initially funds with the company’s own funds. Euroseas will also assume the existing charter arrangements of the vessels.
  • M/V Seaspan Manila and M/V Seaspan Melbourne are both intermediate size container vessels built in 2007 and 2005, respectively.
  • M/V Seaspan Manila is expected to be delivered within July 2022. The vessel has a charter contract until Feb. 2025 at $20.25K/day until Apr. 2024 and, subsequently, based on the CONTEX index with a floor of $13K/day and a ceiling of $21K/day until the end of the charter period.
  • M/V Seaspan Melbourne is expected to be delivered within June 2022 and has a charter contract until Mar. 2025 at a rate of $19K/day.
  • Euroseas CEO commented, "These charters are expected to contribute in excess of about $20M of EBITDA, bringing the cost basis of the vessels to scrap price levels by the end of the charters while providing a significant contribution to our profitability."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.