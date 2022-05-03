Compass to acquire California-based Consumer's Title

May 03, 2022 9:16 AM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Compass (NYSE:COMP) said Tuesday it will acquire Consumer's Title, a title and escrow provider in California.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Consumer's Title expands COMP's settlement services footprint in the region and integrates this critical component of the real estate transaction into COMP's residential brokerage business.
  • COMP will retain Consumer's Title name once the acquisition closes and its leadership team – president Joe Beckerle, EVP and general manager Meagan Sullivan, and CEO Brian Troop – will remain in their current roles.
  • The deal is expected to close before the end of the quarter.
