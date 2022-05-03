Herborium Group surpasses $1M sales mark; reduces outstanding debt and dilution
May 03, 2022 9:23 AM ETHerborium Group, Inc. (HBRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Herborium Group (OTCPK:HBRM) has announced that the Co. ended 2021 with a record sale surpassing $1M, which marks the fifth consecutive positive revenues year.
- This positive trend is extended to Q1 of 2022 that is also positive and indicates the higher sale that Q1 2021.
- In addition, the Co. significantly decreased its debt by eliminating over $0.25M in Notes Debt, which prevents future dilution and is important part of Co.’s effort of increasing shares price.
- Herborium expects to continue the sales increase in 2022 through the number of upcoming changes and special projects we will be announcing shortly.