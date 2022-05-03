Herborium Group surpasses $1M sales mark; reduces outstanding debt and dilution

May 03, 2022 9:23 AM ETHerborium Group, Inc. (HBRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Herborium Group (OTCPK:HBRM) has announced that the Co. ended 2021 with a record sale surpassing $1M, which marks the fifth consecutive positive revenues year.
  • This positive trend is extended to Q1 of 2022 that is also positive and indicates the higher sale that Q1 2021.
  • In addition, the Co. significantly decreased its debt by eliminating over $0.25M in Notes Debt, which prevents future dilution and is important part of Co.’s effort of increasing shares price.
  • Herborium expects to continue the sales increase in 2022 through the number of upcoming changes and special projects we will be announcing shortly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.