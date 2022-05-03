Hyundai U.S. retail sales declines 20% Y/Y in April
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported 20% Y/Y decline in April's retail sales volume to 61,668 units.
- That takes year-to-date sales to 221,344, down 10% Y/Y.
- Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 68% during the month.
- April's model-wise sales performance change: Elantra -26%, Kona -47%; Sonata -80%; Tucson -14%; and Venue -32%.
- "This was our second-best retail April ever as we worked overtime to meet robust consumer demand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019. Even more, our World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and robust lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models led to significantly increased electrified vehicle sales."
