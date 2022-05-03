Future FinTech stock gains premarket on power supply deal for cryptocurrency mining farm

May 03, 2022 9:24 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock gained 5.5% premarket Tuesday after the firm's unit FTFT SuperComputing inked a power sales and purchase deal with Champion Energy Services.
  • Champion Energy will provide 15.58 MW of electricity for the development of FTFT's planned cryptocurrency farm in Northwest Ohio.
  • The deal has a provision for a hybrid pricing plan, which includes a fixed and index combination and is customer-specific to changes in FTFT SuperComputing's energy needs.
  • Sale and delivery of electricity is expected to begin on Jul. 1 and the deal has a term of six years.
  • FTFT in Dec. said it will build a cryptocurrency mining farm in the U.S.
