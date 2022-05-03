CME Group average daily volume jumps to 20.8M contracts in April

May 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Traders At The Chicago Mercantile React To Weekend"s Financial News

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume ("ADV") climbed 26% to 20.8M contracts Y/Y in April, according to the company's monthly market statistics.
  • April ADV across asset classes compared with April 2021 include:
  • Equity Index ADV of 6.6M contracts gained 42%, driven by 106% boost in E-mini S&P 500 options ADV.
  • Interest rate ADV jumped 36% to 9.6M contracts. As the Federal Reserve is expected to hike short-term rates aggressively this year and next, 2-year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV soared 139%.
  • Energy ADV increased by 5% to 2M contracts. Natural gas options ADV jumped 94%.
  • Last week, (April 27) CME Q1 earnings beat the consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.