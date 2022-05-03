CME Group average daily volume jumps to 20.8M contracts in April
May 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume ("ADV") climbed 26% to 20.8M contracts Y/Y in April, according to the company's monthly market statistics.
- April ADV across asset classes compared with April 2021 include:
- Equity Index ADV of 6.6M contracts gained 42%, driven by 106% boost in E-mini S&P 500 options ADV.
- Interest rate ADV jumped 36% to 9.6M contracts. As the Federal Reserve is expected to hike short-term rates aggressively this year and next, 2-year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV soared 139%.
- Energy ADV increased by 5% to 2M contracts. Natural gas options ADV jumped 94%.
- Last week, (April 27) CME Q1 earnings beat the consensus.