Curtiss-Wright nabs contract from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

May 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) received a ~$25M contract by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land to provide its turret drive stabilization technology for use in the weapons system on the British Army's Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank.
  • Under the contract, the company will supply RBSL with its cost-effective, scalable Turret Drive Servo System (TDSS) and other system components in support of the UK MOD's tank upgrade program.
  • Curtiss-Wright's TDSS aiming and stabilization system will provide the Challenger 3 with the ability to maintain target location accuracy and precise turret stabilization, even while moving at full speed.
