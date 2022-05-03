Lineage Cell buoyed by phase 1/2a results for macular degeneration therapy
May 03, 2022 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)
- Phase 1/2a results for Lineage Cell Therapeutics' (NYSE:LCTX) RG6501 (OpRegen), a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, indicated the potential to slow, stop or reverse disease progression.
- In one cohort, patients had an average 7.6 letter gain in visual acuity at 12 months, and 25% of patients had a 15 letter or greater gain.
- Five patients (out of 12) in that cohort had greater gains in visual function (average 12.8 letter gain) including evidence for regions of apparent improvement of outer retinal structure.
- Although all 24 patients in all of the cohorts experienced at least one adverse event, the majority were mild and overall OpRegen was well tolerated.
