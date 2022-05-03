Lineage Cell buoyed by phase 1/2a results for macular degeneration therapy

May 03, 2022 9:52 AM ETLineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Book about Macular degeneration and medication, injection, syringe and pills

Marcelo Ricardo Daros/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phase 1/2a results for Lineage Cell Therapeutics' (NYSE:LCTX) RG6501 (OpRegen), a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, indicated the potential to slow, stop or reverse disease progression.
  • In one cohort, patients had an average 7.6 letter gain in visual acuity at 12 months, and 25% of patients had a 15 letter or greater gain.
  • Five patients (out of 12) in that cohort had greater gains in visual function (average 12.8 letter gain) including evidence for regions of apparent improvement of outer retinal structure.
  • Although all 24 patients in all of the cohorts experienced at least one adverse event, the majority were mild and overall OpRegen was well tolerated.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha's recent interview with Lineage Cell (LCTX) CEO Brian Culley.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.