Horizon Therapeutics says rheumatoid arthritis drug met main goal in mid-stage study
May 03, 2022 9:37 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) are trading higher on Tuesday after the commercial-stage biotech announced its Phase 2 trial for rheumatoid arthritis therapy dazodalibep (HZN-4920) met the primary endpoint.
- The 75 patients who were part of the double-blinded trial were classified into four groups and were randomized to receive different dosing regimens or a placebo.
- On Day 113, the study met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in DAS28-CRP for all dazodalibep arms, the company said, adding that the drug was well tolerated during the trial. The therapeutic benefit against disease activity was found to be sustained through Day 169.
- “It is promising to see that the dazodalibep Phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis trial not only met the primary endpoint, but that the observed treatment effect was consistently maintained,” remarked Theresa Podrebarac, Horizon’s (HZNP) senior vice president, clinical development.
- The company plans to present the detailed results at an upcoming medical congress.
- Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) earned only bullish views from Wall Street from November 2021.